Anti-epidemic movement should start in Armenia, says PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced today that an anti-epidemic movement should start in Armenia.

“An anti-epidemic movement should start in Armenia. Each of us should do everything for preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus. Firstly, he/she must accurately keep the anti-epidemic rules, secondly must urge the others to keep that rules, and thirdly, must post the cases of violations of these rules in his/her social account”, the PM said live on Facebook.

He informed that a monitoring group has already been formed in the Police which will follow the publications in social networks.

According to the latest data, 697 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11,221. The death toll has reached 176. The total number of recovered people is 3,468. The active cases stand at 7,509.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan