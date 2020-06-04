Extraordinary session in Parliament – LIVE

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session continues in the Parliament of Armenia.

Two issues are included in the session agenda.

The lawmakers will debate at the second hearing the bills on making amendments to the Law on Temporary Unemployment and Maternity Benefits, and changes and an amendment to the Constitutional Law on the Rules of Procedure of the Parliament.

Both bills were adopted at first hearing during the June 3 extraordinary session.

