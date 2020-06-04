Total amount of assistance provided within anti-crisis measures surpassed 100 billion AMD

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. The total amount of assistance provided to the beneficiaries within the framework of the Armenian government’s measures aimed at eliminating the socio-economic consequences of the novel coronavirus surpassed 100 billion drams, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said live on Facebook today.

On the sidelines of the 9th anti-crisis measure, which is envisaged for non-registered workers, assistance has been provided to 186,000 children with a total amount of 4,9 billion drams.

“Within the frames of the 8th anti-crisis measure, assistance has been provided to 124,000 people. This concerns those citizens whose work was suspended due to the coronavirus-related restrictions. A total of 8,4 billion AMD assistance has been provided to them”, the PM said.

The Armenian government recently adopted the 17th measure to eliminate the socio-economic consequences of COVID-19.

