Coronavirus: Armenian PM and family do not have pneumonia

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. No pneumonia has been detected in Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, spouse Anna Hakobyan and daughter Mariam Pashinyan, the PM said live on Facebook.

PM Pashinyan and his family have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The examination showed that I, Anna and Mariam do not have a pneumonia. We pass the disease without any symptoms”, the PM said, adding that his two other daughters – Shushan and Arpi, will also be examined.

On June 1 Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced that he and his family members have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The PM is fulfilling his duties from the governmental residence.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan