697 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. 697 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today live on Facebook.

“The coronavirus-related situation in us further worsens: yesterday 697 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed”, the PM said.

He informed that 6 people have died from coronavirus on June 3. 9 others, who had a coronavirus disease, have also died but from other disease.

Thus, as of June 4, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 11,221. The death toll is 176.

On June 1 Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced that he and his family members have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The PM is fulfilling his duties from the governmental residence.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan