Artsakh’s President receives Free Fatherland-United Civilian Alliance parliamentary faction members

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received on June 3 the members of the Free Fatherland-United Civilian Alliance parliamentary faction, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Harutyunyan said before presenting a candidate for the position of the Prosecutor General to the Parliament he found it appropriate to hold a discussion to hear the opinion of the members of the political bloc led by him.

Based on the discussions a decision was made to present the candidacy of Prosecutor of Stepanakert Mher Aghajanyan to the post of the Prosecutor General of Artsakh to the Parliament.

The meeting was also attended by Speaker of parliament of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan