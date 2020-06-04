Road condition
09:41, 4 June, 2020
YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on June 4, as of 09:30, the roads across Armenia are passable.
The Vanadzor-Alaverdi highway will be closed today from 10:00 to 19:00 due to renovation works.
The Georgian side reported that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks as the ban on entry to Georgia for foreigners is still in force.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version