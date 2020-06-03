Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 June

Pashinyan and family members feel well – spokesperson

Pashinyan and family members feel well – spokesperson

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his family members, who have been tested positive for COVID-19, feel well, Mane Gevorgyan, spokesperson of the PM, wrote on her Facebook page.

''The PM, as well as his family members have no fever, are isolated at the governmental residency under the supervision of doctors'', ARMENPRESS reports Gevorgyan wrote.

The PM continues his activities remotely.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration