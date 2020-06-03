Pashinyan and family members feel well – spokesperson

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his family members, who have been tested positive for COVID-19, feel well, Mane Gevorgyan, spokesperson of the PM, wrote on her Facebook page.

''The PM, as well as his family members have no fever, are isolated at the governmental residency under the supervision of doctors'', ARMENPRESS reports Gevorgyan wrote.

The PM continues his activities remotely.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan