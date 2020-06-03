Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 June

Tsovinar Hambardzumyan appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Italy

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Based on the proposal of the Prime Minister, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian appointed Tsovinar Hambardzumyan Ambassador of Armenia to Italy, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office.





