Artsakh soldier dies in car crash

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Soldier of Artsakh’s Defense Army Sargis Ghulyan, born in 2001, has died on June 3 as a result of a car accident, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.

The defense ministry of Artsakh offers its condolences to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the soldier.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





