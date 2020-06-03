Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 June

Defense minister Tonoyan holds meeting with CEO of Veolia Jur

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan met today with CEO of Veolia Jur Marianna Shahinyan, the ministry told Armenpress.

A number of issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. In particular, the meeting participants touched upon the issues relating to the organization of water supply to the military units.

An agreement was reached on cooperation aimed at improving the servicing of water supply and draining systems in military units.

