Deputy defense minister denies rumors on Armenia’s involvement in illegal arms sale

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Deputy minister of defense of Armenia Gabriel Balayan denies the reports according to which the Armenian government, formed after 2018, has been engaged in the illegal sale of weapons.

“Since 2018, when the current government was formed led by the prime minister, no such deal has taken place with any third country with Armenia’s participation, including also in the person of the Defense Ministry”, the deputy minister told reporters in the Parliament.

Recently former Ambassador of Armenia to Vatican Mikayel Minasyan announced that Armenia has been engaged into the illegal arms sale.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan