President of Artsakh receives FFA chief Armen Melikbekyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received on June 2 the delegation of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) led by president Armen Melikbekyan, the FFA reported.

Welcoming the guests, President Harutyunyan noted that the development of football as a mass sport has constantly been in the spotlight of Artsakh authorities. Within this context A. Harutyunyan highlighted the importance of the stadiums constructed in Artsakh in recent years and the work carried out by various football teams noting that in the conditions of appropriate cooperation with the FFA, it will undergo a qualitatively new development.

President of the FFA Armen Melikbekyan also underlined the necessity of developing the sport and assured that in this regard various support programs will be of a continuous nature.





