President Sarkissian discusses ways of overcoming COVID-19 consequences with specialists

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian continues his meetings with the parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces, NGOs and specialists of various fields aimed at discussing the current situation caused by the novel coronavirus and the ways to overcome its consequences, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

On the sidelines of these discussions the President had meetings with former deputy prime minister Vache Gabrielyan, former minister of finance and economy Levon Barkhudaryan, former president of the Central Bank Bagrat Asatryan and economist, former Mayor of Yerevan Vahagn Khachatryan.

The discussions focused on the current coronavirus-related situation, the ways and possibilities to overcome the economic consequences of the pandemic.

The meeting participants introduced their professional views and opinions to the President.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan