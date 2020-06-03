Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

Over 376,000 USD funds raised under “COVID-19 Armenia: United Against the Pandemic” campaign

Over 376,000 USD funds raised under “COVID-19 Armenia: United Against the Pandemic” campaign

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Despite the current global crisis caused by the novel coronavirus thousands of people from around the world continue assisting the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

As of June 3, more than 376,000 USD were raised within the frames of the “COVID-19 Armenia: United Against the Pandemic” global Armenian fundraising campaign. 230,000 USD of which has already been directed for the fight against COVID-19, the Fund said in a statement.

“We express deep gratitude to 700 donors and organizations, as well as 15 Armenian communities of the Diaspora for the trust and constant support”, the Fund said.

The Fund’s local bodies have also donated medical items and equipment worth 250,000 USD to the healthcare systems of Armenia and Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Armenian PM and his family test positive for novel coronavirus 10:17, 06.01.2020
Viewed 3579 times
Armenian PM and his family test positive for novel coronavirus

Most COVID-19 patients in Armenia “show positive dynamics” from hydroxychloroquine – ministry 15:45, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2890 times
Most COVID-19 patients in Armenia “show positive dynamics” from hydroxychloroquine – ministry

California Governor denies Sassounian parole 14:23, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2572 times
California Governor denies Sassounian parole

EEC board discusses domestic market barriers 14:45, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2362 times
EEC board discusses domestic market barriers

Brussels Airlines resumes regular flights 13:03, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2249 times
Brussels Airlines resumes regular flights

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration