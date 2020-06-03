Over 376,000 USD funds raised under “COVID-19 Armenia: United Against the Pandemic” campaign

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Despite the current global crisis caused by the novel coronavirus thousands of people from around the world continue assisting the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

As of June 3, more than 376,000 USD were raised within the frames of the “COVID-19 Armenia: United Against the Pandemic” global Armenian fundraising campaign. 230,000 USD of which has already been directed for the fight against COVID-19, the Fund said in a statement.

“We express deep gratitude to 700 donors and organizations, as well as 15 Armenian communities of the Diaspora for the trust and constant support”, the Fund said.

The Fund’s local bodies have also donated medical items and equipment worth 250,000 USD to the healthcare systems of Armenia and Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan