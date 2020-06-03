PM calls violations of anti-coronavirus rules catastrophe, holds serious talk to Police, NSS chiefs

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. After reading and watching the messages sent by different users of social networks over the violations of anti-coronavirus rules Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan came to the conclusion that the problem is in very large scale and there is no power structure or administrative system that can solve it.

The PM informed live on Facebook today that he had a serious talk to the Police Chief and the Director of the National Security Service for not presenting accurately the scale of the problem and the situation.

“Those who follow my page see what is happening. You know after following all these and understanding its scale, I come to the conclusion that there is no power structure or administrative system capable of solving this issue. What I saw with your help is just a catastrophe, I have no other words to say”, Pashinyan said.

According to him, the police need to be 4-5 times bigger to be able to solve this problem, but it’s still a question whether it can do that or not.

He urges citizens to change the attitude towards the rule, the law, the security of the other person.

“The issue is not in the person in charge, I am the person in charge, but does that change anything?”, he said, adding that the government is unable to solve this issue if none of the citizens considers this problem as their own. “Yes I have been infected with the coronavirus. I accept my mistake, let’s each of us accept it and make a step back from the path leading to collapse. This is my message”, he said.

But he added that this doesn’t mean that the police should weaken its operations.

He again told the citizens that this is a common problem and must be solved together.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan