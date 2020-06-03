36 coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenian sewing factory

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. 36 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Gloria sewing factory in Armenia’s Vanadzor town, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said live on Facebook, reminding the photo which he posted yesterday on his Facebook page, showing a bus overloaded with the factory workers.

“There are already 36 confirmed cases in the factory. Inspections were carried out 4-5 times, warnings were made”, the PM said.

As for his and his family’s health condition, the PM said they still do not have any symptoms. “Yes, there is no guarantee for any next moment as the disease, it is said, is having an unprecedented course”, Pashinyan said.

He assured that the healthcare system has done and does the utmost. The PM urged citizens to be careful to their parents and children. “I believe that we can solve this issue together. This is an issue of one person, just one person needs to seriously react to this, and that one person is you”, he said.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan