Artsakh coronavirus cases reach 57

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. 3 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered in Artsakh in the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 57, the healthcare ministry said.

26 patients have already recovered.

So far, 984 people have passed COVID-19 testing in Artsakh.

Currently 98 people are under quarantine.

No death cases have been registered.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan