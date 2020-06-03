Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

Armenian President congratulates Emir of Qatar on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the occasion of his birthday, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“I highly value your personal contribution to the strengthening of the friendly ties between Armenia and Qatar and the development of mutually beneficial cooperation”, the Armenian President said. “I attach great importance to our warm relations and personal friendship. I reaffirm our readiness to work together to promote the bilateral relations in accordance with the changes and demands of the modern world”.

President Sarkissian wished the Emir of Qatar good health, success and all the best.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





