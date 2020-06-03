COVID-19 latest updates: Confirmed cases in US surpass 1 million 881 thousand

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 6 million 452 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 382,000.

More than 3 million 067 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 881 thousand 205 confirmed cases). 108,059 deaths were reported.

Brazil overtook Russia and is now the 2nd with a total of 558,237 confirmed cases and 31,309 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 423,741. 5,037 patients have died so far.

Spain has 287,012 confirmed cases. Death toll is 27,127.

UK overtook Italy, confirming 277,985 cases. The death toll has reached 39,369. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Italy reported 233,515 cases and 33,530 deaths so far.

India comes after Italy, surpassing Germany and France, as it confirmed 207,615 cases and 5,829 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 184,091 cases and 8,674 deaths.

The next is Peru with 174,884 confirmed cases and 4,767 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 165,555 cases. The deaths comprise 4,585.

Then comes Iran – 157,562 confirmed cases and 7,942 deaths.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 17th with a total of 83,021 cases, out of which 78,315 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634..

Georgia confirmed 796 cases of coronavirus and 13 deaths.

Among the Arab states Saudi Arabia is leading with the most confirmed cases – 89,011.

Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 60,259. The death toll has reached 43 in Qatar.

The number of infected people in the UAE is 35,788. 269 death cases have been registered here.

In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 28,649, that of the deaths is 226.

Egypt reported 27,536 confirmed cases and 1,052 deaths.

Iraq confirmed 7,387 cases and 235 deaths.

1,242 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 27.

Syria’s confirmed cases reached 123. 6 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan