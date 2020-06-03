Parliament session - LIVE 

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. The third session of the four-day sitting of the Armenian Parliament kicked off on June 3.

The bills discussed during yesterday’s session will be put up to voting.

Thereafter, the MPs will debate a number of other bills at the first and second hearings.

The report on the 2018-2019 activity of the Central Electoral Commission will also be discussed.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





