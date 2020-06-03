LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-06-20

LONDON, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.71% to $1529.00, copper price up by 1.55% to $5487.50, lead price up by 1.78% to $1686.00, nickel price up by 2.13% to $12751.00, tin price up by 0.80% to $15785.00, zinc price up by 2.11% to $2029.50, molybdenum price stood at $18519.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.