Pashinyan predicts long-term economic crisis in case of returning to quarantine regime

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan predicts long-term economic crisis if Armenia returns to the strict regime of restrictions, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said during a breifing on June 2.

''The healthcare system regularly raises the question of returning to total restrictions. The Commandant's Office discusses this issue almost on daily basis. We have already seen the circle of restrictions. We have seen that it leads to almost catastrophic social and economic consequences. The state's capacities are not limitless. In case of closing again we can confront an economic crisis that will not be possible to overcome during many years'', Pashinyan said.

A total of 10 thousand and 9 cases were recorded in Armenia by 11:00, June 2. 3427 have recovered. 6368 are active cases. A total of 59,917 tests have been conducted. Death rate is 158.

The State of Eergency has been prolonged until June 13.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan, Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





