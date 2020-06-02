Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

Pashinyan and family feel well, have no well-expressed symptoms

Pashinyan and family feel well, have no well-expressed symptoms

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his family members, who are infected with the novel coronavirus, feel well, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said in a briefing on June 2.

‘’We continue to stay in isolation at the Prime Minister’s residency. We all feel well. None of the 5 members of the family have any well expressed symptoms'', Pashinyan said.

He noted that his working scheduled has remained almost unchanged, only receptions have been cancelled.

Pashinyan informed about his and his family's positive coronavirus test on June 1. He had no symptoms but was tested becuase of his planned visit to Artsakh.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan, Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Armenian PM and his family test positive for novel coronavirus 10:17, 06.01.2020
Viewed 3579 times
Armenian PM and his family test positive for novel coronavirus

Most COVID-19 patients in Armenia “show positive dynamics” from hydroxychloroquine – ministry 15:45, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2890 times
Most COVID-19 patients in Armenia “show positive dynamics” from hydroxychloroquine – ministry

California Governor denies Sassounian parole 14:23, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2572 times
California Governor denies Sassounian parole

EEC board discusses domestic market barriers 14:45, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2362 times
EEC board discusses domestic market barriers

Brussels Airlines resumes regular flights 13:03, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2249 times
Brussels Airlines resumes regular flights

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration