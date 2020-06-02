Pashinyan and family feel well, have no well-expressed symptoms

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his family members, who are infected with the novel coronavirus, feel well, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said in a briefing on June 2.

‘’We continue to stay in isolation at the Prime Minister’s residency. We all feel well. None of the 5 members of the family have any well expressed symptoms'', Pashinyan said.

He noted that his working scheduled has remained almost unchanged, only receptions have been cancelled.

Pashinyan informed about his and his family's positive coronavirus test on June 1. He had no symptoms but was tested becuase of his planned visit to Artsakh.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan, Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan