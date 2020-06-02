Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

President of Armenia receives Artsakh’s Speaker of Parliament

President of Armenia receives Artsakh’s Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted today Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian once again congratulated the new Speaker and members of the Parliament of Artsakh, stating that the recent elections once again proved that Artsakh has been developed as a democratic state. “Artsakh once again proved that it’s a country where people think and act in a state way”, he said, wishing further success to the Speaker of Parliament.

In turn Artur Tovmasyan thanked for the reception and assured that he will continue the steps aimed at developing the inter-parliamentary ties and cooperation between Artsakh and Armenia. “Today’s meeting further increases my responsibility as a Speaker of Parliament”, he added.

Talking about the development prospects of Artsakh, the Armenian President highlighted clearly defining the priority tasks. He in particular mentioned the demographic issue and attached importance to supporting and promoting the people with various programs to settle in Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Armenian PM and his family test positive for novel coronavirus 10:17, 06.01.2020
Viewed 3579 times
Armenian PM and his family test positive for novel coronavirus

Most COVID-19 patients in Armenia “show positive dynamics” from hydroxychloroquine – ministry 15:45, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2890 times
Most COVID-19 patients in Armenia “show positive dynamics” from hydroxychloroquine – ministry

California Governor denies Sassounian parole 14:23, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2572 times
California Governor denies Sassounian parole

EEC board discusses domestic market barriers 14:45, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2362 times
EEC board discusses domestic market barriers

Brussels Airlines resumes regular flights 13:03, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2249 times
Brussels Airlines resumes regular flights

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration