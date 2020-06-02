President of Armenia receives Artsakh’s Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted today Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian once again congratulated the new Speaker and members of the Parliament of Artsakh, stating that the recent elections once again proved that Artsakh has been developed as a democratic state. “Artsakh once again proved that it’s a country where people think and act in a state way”, he said, wishing further success to the Speaker of Parliament.

In turn Artur Tovmasyan thanked for the reception and assured that he will continue the steps aimed at developing the inter-parliamentary ties and cooperation between Artsakh and Armenia. “Today’s meeting further increases my responsibility as a Speaker of Parliament”, he added.

Talking about the development prospects of Artsakh, the Armenian President highlighted clearly defining the priority tasks. He in particular mentioned the demographic issue and attached importance to supporting and promoting the people with various programs to settle in Artsakh.

