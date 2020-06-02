Armenia to participate in Victory Day military parade in Moscow

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will take part in the military parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War on June 24 in the Russian capital of Moscow, Defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan told Armenpress.

“A column from the Armenian side consisting of 75 people will participate in the military parade. They will carry Armenia’s and the Tamanyan division’s flags”, she said.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic this year’s Victory Day celebrations in Russia scheduled on May 9 were postponed and will take place on June 24.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan