Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-06-20

YEREVAN, 2 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.53 drams to 482.49 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.50 drams to 539.28 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 7.02 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 7.88 drams to 606.25 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 0.02 drams to 26845.78 drams. Silver price up by 8.55 drams to 281.71 drams. Platinum price up by 79.01 drams to 12890.81 drams.