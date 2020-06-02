No coronavirus case detected among convicts or detainees in Armenia
YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. There are no coronavirus cases among convicts or detainees in Armenia, Deputy justice minister Srbuhi Galyan said in the Parliament.
“No coronavirus case has been registered among prisoners as of this moment”, Galyan said.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:12, 05.06.2020
5 ways USAID helps Armenia to develop
15:22, 12.25.2019
2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist
- 16:23 Deputy defense minister denies rumors on Armenia’s involvement in illegal arms sale
- 16:10 President of Artsakh receives FFA chief Armen Melikbekyan
- 15:15 President Sarkissian discusses ways of overcoming COVID-19 consequences with specialists
- 15:06 Over 376,000 USD funds raised under “COVID-19 Armenia: United Against the Pandemic” campaign
- 14:35 PM calls violations of anti-coronavirus rules catastrophe, holds serious talk to Police, NSS chiefs
- 14:34 Armenian PM reported on ongoing processes in civil aviation sector
- 13:47 IDBank urges customers to visit the Bank only in case of extreme necessity
- 13:35 Factory manufacturing Kalashnikov assault rifles to open in Armenia in early July
- 12:45 Armenian PM’s wife and her brother file lawsuit against ex-Ambassador Mikayel Minasyan
- 11:56 Chinese Premier wishes speedy recovery to Armenia’s Pashinyan and his family from COVID-19
- 11:48 36 coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenian sewing factory
- 11:23 Artsakh coronavirus cases reach 57
- 11:06 COVID-19: Armenia reports 515 new cases, 12 deaths in one day
- 11:04 Armenian President congratulates Emir of Qatar on birthday
- 10:24 COVID-19 latest updates: Confirmed cases in US surpass 1 million 881 thousand
- 10:23 4-year-old coronavirus infected child diagnosed also with Kawasaki disease in Armenia
- 10:02 Artsakh’s President signs new decrees
- 10:00 Parliament session - LIVE
- 09:54 Road condition
- 08:59 European Stocks - 02-06-20
- 08:58 US stocks up - 02-06-20
- 08:57 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-06-20
- 08:56 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 02-06-20
- 08:55 Oil Prices Up - 02-06-20
- 06.02-20:14 Pashinyan predicts long-term economic crisis in case of returning to quarantine regime
10:17, 06.01.2020
Viewed 3579 times Armenian PM and his family test positive for novel coronavirus
15:45, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2890 times Most COVID-19 patients in Armenia “show positive dynamics” from hydroxychloroquine – ministry
14:23, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2572 times California Governor denies Sassounian parole
14:45, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2362 times EEC board discusses domestic market barriers
13:03, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2249 times Brussels Airlines resumes regular flights