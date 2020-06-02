Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

5% discount available on all Xiaomi gadgets at Ucom’s online shop

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Until June 10, all Xiaomi smartphones and other devices can be purchased with a 5% discount at Ucom's online shop, Ucom said in a news release.

“Those who plan to buy a new smartphone can do so with a small or medium budget by choosing any of Xiaomi Redmi, Xiaomi Redmi Note, Xiaomi Mi Note smartphones. When buying any Xiaomi smartphone, the new and existing mobile subscribers of Ucom's uPrepaid and Universal / Universal Plus postpaid voice services will receive additional GBs for 2 years in a row without any commitment. In particular, the subscribers of uPrepaid service have the opportunity to get up to 10 GB of mobile internet, and those of Universal / Universal Plus postpaid service can get up to 65 GB.

"Ucom’s Postpaid Universal/ Universal Plus service subscribers will enjoy 55 multi-genre TV channels on Ucom Mobile TV. Moreover, the mobile subscribers of Ucom's Universal, Universal Plus postpaid and uPrepaid services will continue benefiting from Zoom, Skype, Viber and WhatsApp mobile apps until June 30 inclusive, without having to pay for the internet traffic they used," said Ara Sergei Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

It should be added that at Ucom's online shop one can also buy Xiaomi LED lamps, smart home accessories, light devices equipped with motion sensors, unicycles, devices for measuring indoor air temperature and humidity, batteries as well as other devices and accessories with a 5% discount”, the statement says.





