Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces visits military unit

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited today one of the military units and reviewed the ongoing construction works and the organization of the daily service, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

He toured the military unit, followed the implementation process of works, got acquainted with the living conditions of the staff.

The Chief of the General Staff gave tasks to the commanders of the divisions over the organization of the service and raising the efficiency of combat preparedness trainings.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan