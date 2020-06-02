Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

Princess Dina Mired of Jordan and Armenian doctor publish joint article at famous journal

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Princess Dina Mired of Jordan, a leading global advocate for cancer control and non-communicable diseases, president of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) has published a joint article with Armenian pediatric oncologist, hematologist, head of the Center of Pediatric Oncology and Hematology Gevorg Tamamyan and head of Knowledge, Advocacy and Policy at the UICC Sonali Johnson.

The article has been published at the Nature Reviews Cancer journal.

The article, titled “Cancer disparities in war-torn and post-war regions”, tries to propose solutions to oncology issues, for mitigating the situation.

 

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





