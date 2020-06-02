Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

Armenian President holds video talk with Italian Ambassador

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian had a video talk today with Ambassador of Italy to Armenia Vincenzo del Monaco to congratulate him and the Italian people on the Republic Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian once again expressed his support to the friendly people of Italy, expressing confidence that the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic will soon be eliminated, and the two countries will continue further developing the relations.

The Ambassador thanked for the congratulations and wishes and stated that during the pandemic in Italy he always felt the warmth and friendship of the Armenian people.

Talking about the deep friendly ties between Armenia and Italy, the sides highlighted the importance of constantly strengthening and developing the mutual cooperation. In this context they touched upon the expected state visit of the Armenian President to Italy this year in autumn, the cooperation prospects and opportunities between the two states in economic, scientific-technical, cultural and other areas. The Italian Ambassador said this visit will be very significant in terms of expanding the bilateral ties and deepening the cooperation in the aforementioned sectors.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





