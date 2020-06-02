India PM wishes speedy recovery to Armenian counterpart

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi wished a speedy recovery to Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his family from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“In this difficult time of COVID-19 pandemic, wishing Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and his family a speedy recovery. India stands with Armenia in the fight against COVID-19”, Modi said on Twitter.

On June 1 Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced that he and his family members have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan