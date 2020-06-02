One of staffers of Yerevan City Hall infected with COVID-19

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. One of the staffers of Yerevan City Hall has been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the direct contacts have been identified, Yerevan Mayor’s spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan told Armenpress.

“At the moment I have information only about one case, the infected person is not from the leadership staff. The direct contacts have been identified and isolated”, Karapetyan said.

The spokesperson said there are coronavirus infected people in several structures nearby the City Hall.

517 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 10,009, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

25 more patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital. The total number of recoveries has reached 3,427.

19 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 158.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has increased by 1. The total number of these cases has reached 56.

The number of active cases stands at 6,368.

So far, 59,917 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan