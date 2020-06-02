Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

One of staffers of Yerevan City Hall infected with COVID-19

One of staffers of Yerevan City Hall infected with COVID-19

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. One of the staffers of Yerevan City Hall has been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the direct contacts have been identified, Yerevan Mayor’s spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan told Armenpress.

“At the moment I have information only about one case, the infected person is not from the leadership staff. The direct contacts have been identified and isolated”, Karapetyan said.

The spokesperson said there are coronavirus infected people in several structures nearby the City Hall.

517 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 10,009, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

25 more patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital. The total number of recoveries has reached 3,427.

19 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 158.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has increased by 1. The total number of these cases has reached 56.

The number of active cases stands at 6,368.

So far, 59,917 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Armenian PM and his family test positive for novel coronavirus 10:17, 06.01.2020
Viewed 3579 times
Armenian PM and his family test positive for novel coronavirus

Most COVID-19 patients in Armenia “show positive dynamics” from hydroxychloroquine – ministry 15:45, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2890 times
Most COVID-19 patients in Armenia “show positive dynamics” from hydroxychloroquine – ministry

California Governor denies Sassounian parole 14:23, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2572 times
California Governor denies Sassounian parole

EEC board discusses domestic market barriers 14:45, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2362 times
EEC board discusses domestic market barriers

Brussels Airlines resumes regular flights 13:03, 05.27.2020
Viewed 2249 times
Brussels Airlines resumes regular flights

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration