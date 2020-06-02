Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

President of Belarus wishes speedy recovery to Armenia’s PM and his family

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian PM and the Belarussian President exchanged views on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the actions taken to fight the disease. They introduced the situation in both countries and exchanged information about the steps taken and the experience acquired.

President Lukashenko wished a speedy recovery to PM Pashinyan and his family from coronavirus, expressing hope that the pandemic will soon overcome and they will have an opportunity to meet face to face like in the past.

On June 1 Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced that he and his family members have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





