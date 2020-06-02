Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

Pashinyan congratulates Italy’s PM on Republic Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giuseppe Conte on the Republic Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“Your Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you and the good people of Italy on the national day – the Republic Day.

The traditional friendly relations between our peoples, which are based on close historical connections, continue developing with the spirit of mutually beneficial partnership. In the previous years we managed to greatly deepen the multi-layered cooperation between our countries, establish a high-level dialogue based on trust, respect and mutual understanding.

I warmly remember my official visit to Italy, which, I am confident, gave a new impetus to the strengthening of our inter-state relations.

I am confident that with joint efforts we will later continue developing and deepening our cooperation for the benefit of our countries.

I express my support to you and the good people of Italy in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and overcoming its heavy consequences, wishing you tenacity and patience”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





