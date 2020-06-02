Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

Rudik Hyusnunts appointed chief adviser to Artsakh President

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Rudik Hyusnunts has been appointed chief adviser to the Artsakh President- Ambassador at large.

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed the respective decree on June 1, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





