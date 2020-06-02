Parliament session – LIVE
10:00, 2 June, 2020
YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. The second session of the four-day sitting of the Armenian Parliament kicked off on June 2.
The bills discussed during yesterday’s session will be put up to voting.
Thereafter, the MPs will debate a number of other bills at the first and second hearings.
The report on the 2018-2019 activity of the Central Electoral Commission will also be discussed.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
