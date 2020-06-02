Parliament session – LIVE

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. The second session of the four-day sitting of the Armenian Parliament kicked off on June 2.

The bills discussed during yesterday’s session will be put up to voting.

Thereafter, the MPs will debate a number of other bills at the first and second hearings.

The report on the 2018-2019 activity of the Central Electoral Commission will also be discussed.

