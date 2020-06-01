Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

1st Armenian-made COVID-19 tests to reach doctors on June 2

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Local production of coronavirus test-kits has kicked off in Armenia, and the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention will get them on June 2, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant Tigran Avinyan said following the session at the Commandant’s Office.

‘’We have initiated production of test kits with the 100 thousand imported reagents. Tomorrow the 1st batch, 350 tests, will be provided to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention’’, Avinyan said.

It’s estimated that the Institute of Molecular Biology can produced 3000-5000 tests daily. This will give an opportunity to meet the future demand of testing.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan, Editing and translating by Tigran SIrekanyan  





