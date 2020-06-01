Constitutional referendum in Russia scheduled on July 1

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. The referendum on Constitutional changes in Russia will take place on July 1, ARMENPRESS reports, citing ‘’Ria Novosti’’, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced.

Putin tasked the Central Electoral Commission, Rospotrebnadzor and heads of regions to ensure full security.

‘’Of course, I will address our citizens, our people asking them to actively participate in this national voting, since it’s about the main law, the Constitution’’, Putin said.

Earlier the referendum was scheduled on April 22, but due to the spread of the novel coronavirus Putin cancelled it.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan, Editing and translating by Tigran SIrekanyan