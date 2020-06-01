COVID-19 latest updates: Brazil records over half million cases

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 6 million 294 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 374,000.

More than 2 million 864 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 837 thousand 830 confirmed cases). 106,208 deaths were reported.

Brazil overtook Russia and is now the 2nd with a total of 514,992 confirmed cases and 29,341 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 414,878. 4,855 patients have died so far. Over 9,000 cases were reported in Russian in the last one day.

Spain has 286,509 confirmed cases. Death toll is 27,127.

UK overtook Italy, confirming 274,762 cases. The death toll has reached 38,489. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Italy reported 232,997 cases and 33,415 deaths so far.

India comes after Italy, surpassing Germany and France, as it confirmed 191,605 cases and 5,415 deaths.

France has reported 188,882 cases and 28,802 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 183,515 cases and 8,605 deaths.

The next is Peru with 164,476 confirmed cases and 4,506 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 163,942 cases. The deaths comprise 4,540.

Then comes Iran – 154,445 confirmed cases and 7,878 deaths.

Iran is followed by Chile which recorded 99,688 confirmed cases.

Canada confirmed 90,947 cases, Mexico – 90,664, Saudi Arabia – 87,142.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 17th with a total of 83,017 cases, out of which 78,307 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634. 16 new cases were reported here.

Georgia confirmed 794 cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan