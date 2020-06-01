Georgian President wishes speedy recovery to Armenian PM, family from COVID-19
17:41, 1 June, 2020
YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili wished a speedy recovery to Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his family from the novel coronavirus.
“Sending my wishes for a speedy recovery to Nikol Pashinyan and his family. Get well soon!” the Georgian President said on Twitter.
On June 1 Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced that he and his family members have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
