Georgian President wishes speedy recovery to Armenian PM, family from COVID-19

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili wished a speedy recovery to Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his family from the novel coronavirus.

“Sending my wishes for a speedy recovery to Nikol Pashinyan and his family. Get well soon!” the Georgian President said on Twitter.

On June 1 Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced that he and his family members have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan