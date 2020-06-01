Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-06-20

YEREVAN, 1 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.89 drams to 483.02 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.12 drams to 536.78 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.09 drams to 6.92 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.84 drams to 598.37 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 82.00 drams to 26845.76 drams. Silver price up by 4.01 drams to 273.16 drams. Platinum price down by 132.51 drams to 12811.8 drams.