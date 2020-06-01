Artsakh President holds meeting with new Secretary of Security Council

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today new Secretary of the Security Council Samvel Babayan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President said he is expecting an active work and stated that the Secretary of the Security Council must present priorities within a month on the new charter and composition of the Council.

“The Security Council should become one of the branches of the public administration where issues concerning our population will be discussed. With joint work we should try to implement the memorandum which was signed between the two political forces”, the President of Artsakh said.

In turn Samvel Babayan thanked for the trust and stated that he will do everything possible for the implementation of all points. He said the main focus will be put on security, civil protection and solving socio-economic problems.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan