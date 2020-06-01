President of Artsakh tests negative for COVID-19

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has passed a coronavirus test and the result was negative, Head of the general department of information at the Artsakh presidential administration Vahram Poghosyan said on Facebook.

“The President is currently working and continues actively exercising his powers”, he said.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

According to the latest data, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Artsakh has reached 43, out of which 26 have already recovered.

