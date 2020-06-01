President Sarkissian congratulates PM Pashinyan on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian telephoned Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today to congratulate on his 45th birthday, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian wished the PM and his family all the best and speedy recovery from the novel coronavirus.

Today Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that he and his family members have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan