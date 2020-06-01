Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

Russian Federation Council’s Chairwoman congratulates Pashinyan on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko congratulated Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on birthday, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

Please, accept my warm and sincere congratulations on your birthday.

As a prime minister you do a lot for Armenia’s development, strengthening of its security and preserving its national interests at the international arena.

The relations of Russia and Armenia are based on good traditions of friendship and mutual respect. The policy run by you enables to further reveal the potential of the Russian-Armenian strategic multi-vector partnership.

The Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia is interested in deepening the parliamentary dialogue which is a key component for the entire bilateral cooperation framework. We highly value your role in this process.

I wish you good health, welfare and success in your high state position. Let your knowledge, energy and determination serve as a reliable base for a productive work for the benefit of the brotherly Armenian people”, reads the congratulatory letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





