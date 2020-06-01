Coronavirus: 3 new cases confirmed in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. 3 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past one day, bringing the total number of cases to 43, the Artsakh healthcare ministry said.

26 patients have already recovered.

So far, 926 people have passed COVID-19 testing in Artsakh.

Currently 102 citizens are under quarantine.

No death cases have been registered.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan