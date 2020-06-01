Ombudsman Tatoyan offers congratulations on Children’s Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan addressed a congratulatory message on the International Day for Protection of Children on June 1.

“Dear children,

I congratulate all of you on June 1 – the International Day for Protection of Children, wishing you a happy childhood, happy family and reliable future. We must do everything for you to live in families with love and solidarity and to be able to freely express your opinion on matters concerning you. Children having high value system, educated, informed and treating one another with respect are our future”.

