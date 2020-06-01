Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June

COVID-19: Armenia records 210 new cases, 16 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. 210 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 9,492, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

16 more patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital. The total number of recoveries has reached 3,402.

8 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 139.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has increased by 5. The total number of these cases has reached 55.

The number of active cases stands at 5,896.

So far, 58,668 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

 

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





